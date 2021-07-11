Waterloo Region reaches over 18,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, another related death reported

Region of Waterloo health officials are reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 18,004.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 50 more cases considered resolved and the active case count dropped by 19. The active case total is now below 300 for the first time since June 1.

Another virus-related death has been reported in the region.

The number of hospitalizations and people being treated in the ICU have remained unchanged.

Health officials have also identified 11 more cases as variants of concern, with one being an Alpha variant and the 10 others as Deltas.

Facility outbreaks have been declared over at Highland Place Retirement Home, Kaljas Home, and an unnamed food processing plant.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,004 confirmed cases, 17,437 resolved, 278 deaths, 284 active cases, 21 hospitalized, 17 in the ICU, 17 outbreaks, 4,204 variants of concern, 3,108 Alpha variants, 13 Betas, 62 Gammas, and 704 Deltas.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed six more deaths and 166 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Today’s total comes after officials reported 179 infections on Saturday, 183 infections on Friday and 210 infections on Thursday.

The death tally in the province rose to 9,251. Ontario also deemed 278 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered patients up to 536,306.