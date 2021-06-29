Waterloo Region receives millions from feds, province for investment in pandemic response infrastructure

Waterloo Region will receive millions of dollars in funding for infrastructure from federal and provincial governments to respond to impacts of COVID-19.

It’s part of a $51.2 million investment in municipal infrastructure for 129 communities in southwestern, midwestern and central Ontario. The provincial government is investing $10.2 million to the projects, with $40.9 million contributed federally.

The money will help develop accessible recreation facilities, replace equipment in health and emergency facilities, increase options for active transportation, and help renovate municipal infrastructure and community centres.

Kitchener is receiving the most money from the investment, with $4,473,449 coming federally and $1,118,362 from the province. More than $3 million of that funding will be going to Sunnyside Home to bring in new generators and upgrade vent systems to improve air quality.

“The over $3-million investment in new generators for Sunnyside Long-Term Care Home is transformative for our community. The staff, residents and families of Sunnyside have seen the worst of this pandemic,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman during the announcement. “This support will continue to ensure our communities are safe, healthy and sustainable.”

In Waterloo, the federal government is contributing $829,334, with $207,334 coming from the province. The focus of that funding is to upgrade local pathways, parks and woodlots to encourage active transportation. There are also plans for a wider asphalt path on Laurelwood Drive, along with the addition of more trees.

Cambridge is set to receive $492,000 federally, and $123,000 through the province.

The Region of Waterloo, as its own entity, will receive a combined $4,210,000 from both the federal and provincial governments.

Here is a further breakdown of the funding for communities in and around Waterloo Region:

Brant County - Federal funding: $80,000 / Provincial funding: $20,000

Brantford – Federal funding: $523,940 / Provincial funding: $130,985

Cambridge – Federal funding: $492,000 / Provincial funding: $123,000

Centre Wellington: Federal funding: $259,539 / Provincial funding: $64,885

Guelph: Federal funding: $756,129 / Provincial funding: $189,032

Guelph/Eramosa Township: Federal funding: $99,050 / Provincial funding: $24,763

Haldimand County: Federal funding: $520,000 / Provincial funding: $130,000

Kitchener: Federal funding: $4,473, 449 / Provincial funding: $1,118,362

St. Mary’s: Federal funding: $101,357 / Provincial funding: $25,339

Stratford: Federal funding: $406,578 / Provincial funding: $101,645

Waterloo: Federal funding: $829,334 / Provincial funding: $207,334

Wellington County: Federal funding: $456,023 / Provincial funding: $114,006

Wilmot: Federal funding: $179,174 / Federal funding: $44,794

Woolwich Township: Federal funding: $223,200 / Provincial funding: $55,800