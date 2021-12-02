Waterloo Region records 31 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Officials confirm 29 cases have been resolved in the past 24 hours, while the active case count has grown by one.

The region currently sits at 20,994 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 20,445 resolved infections, 239 active and 308 deaths.

There are 11 people receiving care at a local hospital, including six in the intensive care unit.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been resolved since Wednesday, shrinking the region's active count to nine.

Of the 31 new cases, three are among children aged nine or younger, six are within the 10 to 19 age group and seven are in people in their 20s.

Among the latest infections, three have been identified as the Delta variant.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,693 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Officials confirm 932,020 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given across Waterloo Region.

Among the eligible population aged five and older, 79.29 per cent has been fully vaccinated, while 82.91 per cent has been administered one dose.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows that 75.10 per cent of the entire population is fully immunized, while 78.52 per cent has gotten one shot.

Ontario reported 959 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Thursday.

The province's seven-day average now stands at 851, up from 692 at this point last week.

The province currently sits at 620,229 total cases, including 603,285 resolved infections and 10,012 deaths.