Waterloo Region records a dip in active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Waterloo Region reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with a dip in the total number of active cases.

There are now 19,220 confirmed cases in the region, including 18,740 resolved infections and 291 deaths. Nine fewer active COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, with that total now sitting at 185.

Four more people have been hospitalized since Friday, bringing that number to 11. Nine people are currently receiving care at an area intensive care unit, one more since Friday’s update.

A fifth outbreak has been declared in the Waterloo Region. Two COVID cases were recorded at an unnamed workplace on Friday. In total, there are now three active outbreaks among local facilities, as well as an outbreak at Victoria Place retirement home and Pluto Day Care.

Waterloo Region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

- 3,134 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally labelled B.1.1.7

- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously named B.1.315

- 98 are the Gamma variant, first found in Brazil and first called P.1

- 1,651 of cases are the Delta variant, traced out of India and originally called B.1.617

- Mutation has been detected among 256 cases, but have not had a variant strain confirmed

The province has now 573,835 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 9,605 deaths. 558,021 of those cases have been resolved.