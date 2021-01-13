Public health officials reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to 7,790.

That number includes 6,550 resolved cases and 179 deaths. The number of active cases in the region dropped slightly from 1,064 to 1,055.

Of the active cases, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that 30 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 who are in the ICU.

Across the region, officials declared one new outbreak, bringing the region's active total to 40. Public health officials declared the latest at Parkwood Mennonite Home LTC as officials move to administer vaccines in these settings.

As of Wednesday afternoon's update, there were 18 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region, as well as one at an independent living facility and seven at congregate settings. Workplaces accounted for 13 of the outbreaks. There was also an active outbreak in Grand River Hospital's mental health unit, which officials declared back on Jan. 7.

NUMBERS DROP BELOW 3,000 ACROSS ONTARIO

Province-wide, the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 3,000 for the second day in a row, but deaths surged.

Ontario as a whole confirmed 2,961 new cases on Wednesday, following 2,903 reported the day before. These updates come just days after several record-breaking numbers over the 3,000-case mark.

Positivity rates remain high across the province, however. On Wednesday there were over 50,000 tests completed, leaving the positivity rate at about six per cent.

There were 74 new deaths reported on Wednesday, including a staff member at a long-term care home and 36 long-term care residents. There have been 5,127 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began.