Waterloo Region reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Waterloo Region have reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday's update, the region has reported 20,177 cases of COVID-19, including 19,744 recoveries. There are 127 active cases in the region.

There are now additional hospitalizations. Ten people are now receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including four in the ICU.

Here's a breakdown of the region's 6, 808 lab-confirmed variant cases:

• 3,127 Alpha variant

• 21 Beta variant

• 98 Gamma variant

• 3,300 Delta variant

• 262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

There are eight active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Health partners have administered 898,060 COVID-19 doses to date. Of the eligible population over the age of 12, 91.16 per cent have received one dose and 87.96 per cent are fully vaccinated. A total of 10,328 second doses are needed to reach 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population of Waterloo Region, 78.50 per cent have received one dose and 75.75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported another 438 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with five new deaths linked to the disease.

With files from CTV Toronto