Waterloo Region reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Waterloo Region confirmed 26 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 11,885 so far, including 11,337 recoveries and 242 deaths.

There are 299 active cases in the region.

Waterloo Region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 401 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, but the variant hasn't been confirmed. There are also 27 cases confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

Twenty-five people are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including six in the ICU.

There are 16 active outbreaks listed on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The region's testing partners have performed 424,716 cases to date.

The region's seven-day positivity rate sits at 2.5 per cent. The reproductive number rose from 1.0 Friday to 1.2 on Tuesday.

Ontario reported 2,336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of case counts in the increasing by more than 2,000 in the province.

The province performed 36,071 tests in the past 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate sits at 6.2 per cent.

Ontario has reported 347,570 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 320,409 recoveries and 7,351 deaths.