Waterloo Region reports 30 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths

The Region of Waterloo reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, along with 30 more hospitalizations.

Regional officials confirmed the two deaths were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s.

There are currently 136 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 17 in an area intensive care unit.

A total of 1,272 new COVID-19 infections were logged in Monday’s dashboard update; 184 of those cases were recorded Sunday.

The region has reported 35,106 total cases since the pandemic began, including 25,953 resolved infections and 324 deaths.

Waterloo Region exceeded 8,000 active infections on Monday, with at least 8,506 people currently infected with the virus.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows 74 active outbreaks, six more than in Friday’s update. Of the latest outbreaks, three are in congregate settings, two are in hospitals and the final is in Chartwell Queen’s Square Retirement Residence in Cambridge. The dashboard shows three active infections at the home, all among members of staff.

Of the newest cases, two have been identified as the Delta variant and 27 are listed as the Omicron variant.

The region’s variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,102 are the Delta variant

325 are the Omicron variant

Health partners administered 1,190,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the start of the pandemic, including 247,382 third dose boosters.

Of the region’s eligible residents aged five and older, 81.60 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.43 per cent have received one dose.

Officials report that 77.28 per cent of the region’s entire population is fully vaccinated and 82.75 per cent has gotten one shot.

As of Monday, Ontario health officials report 3,887 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 578 of those patients are in intensive care across the province.

Ontario reported 8,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but health officials warn that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

The province has logged 956,607 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 851,365 resolved infections and 10,628 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto