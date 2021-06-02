Waterloo Region reports 32 new COVID-19 cases; school to stay remote until fall

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported another 32 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as provincial officials announced in-person learning won't return until the fall.

Wednesday's update brings the total number of cases in the region to 16,025. Of those, 15,452 are considered resolved.

Active cases dropped again Wednesday, now sitting at 307.

A total of 256 people have died from the disease in Waterloo Region.

To date, 3,270 cases have screened for a variant of concern. Of those, 2,884 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, six as the B.1.351 variant, 12 as the B.1.617 variant and 27 as the P.1 variant.

Hospitalizations also dropped on Wednesday. The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 17 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 10 in the ICU.

There are six active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

There have been 324,986 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region so far. Nearly 64 per cent of residents over the age of 18 have received one vaccine dose and 4.75 per cent of people are now considered fully vaccinated.

The stay-at-home order also lifted on Wednesday and Premier Doug Ford said there is a possibility that the province will be able to move into Stage 1 of reopening ahead of June 14.

Ontario reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The rolling seven-day average for new cases sits at 978, down from 1,622 this time last week.

The province's test positivity rate is now at 2.8 per cent.

Ontario has reported 532,891 COVID-19 cases to date, including 513,436 recoveries and 8,791 deaths.