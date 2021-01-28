Region of Waterloo Public Health reported another 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the second fewest reported in a single day in January so far.

The latest update brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,224. That number includes 8,400 resolved cases—a number that rose by 68—and 198 deaths.

The region's death toll also rose by one on Thursday after officials reported the day before that five more people had died of COVID-19.

With new resolved cases outnumbering new ones, the number of active cases dropped again to 620. That's the fewest since Dec. 31, when there were 495 active cases in the region.

Officials also reported there were two fewer COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday, bringing the total to 45. That number includes 10 people who are being cared for in the ICU, a number that also dropped by one since Wednesday.

There are still 37 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. In the past seven days, 40 per cent of new outbreaks were reported in workplaces, with another 36.7 per cent reported in long-term care and retirement homes.

Across the province there were more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday after several days of declining case numbers. The 2,093 cases are the most since Sunday, when Ontario as a whole reported 2,417 new cases.

The latest cases bring the province's lab-confirmed case total to 262,463, including 6,014 deaths and 234,971 recoveries.