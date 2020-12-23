Public health officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

According to the region's online COVID-19 dashboard, that's the highest number of deaths in a single day since the first wave of the pandemic: back on April 23, the death toll rose from 40 to 48.

The dashboard shows that the death toll at Cambridge Country Manor LTC rose from two to nine. CTV Kitchener has reached out to Region of Waterloo Public Health for more information about the deaths but has not yet heard back.

Wednesday's update pushed the region's death toll to 155. A month ago, there had been a total of 124 deaths from the disease.

Officials also reported 94 new infections, the sixth day in a row that there has been an increase of 80 or more cases.

The region has now seen a total of 5,287 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number includes 4,518 resolved cases and the deaths.

That leaves 611 active local cases, a new record-high. Of those cases, 38 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 people who are being cared for in the ICU.