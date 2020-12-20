Another one-day record for COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region.

On Saturday the region’s dashboard showed 96 new infections, the biggest increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the dashboard, the total number of infections now stands at 5,007, with 4,291 cases now considered resolved.

There are currently 571 active cases in the community and the number of hospitalizations remains unchanged at 38. Twelve people are currently receiving medical treatment in the intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, number of outbreaks in Waterloo Region has dropped by two, from 30 to 28.

One location that continues to see an increase in new cases is Cambridge County Manor.

The long-term care home now has more than 100 total cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the reported cases over the last few days:

Thursday – 34 resident cases, 36 staff cases

Friday – 47 resident cases, 44 staff cases

Saturday – 54 resident cases, 46 staff cases

Sunday – 56 resident cases, 48 staff cases

On Friday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care announced that Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be taking over management of Cambridge Country Manor. The facility is licensed under Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Limited.

The ministry said the decision was made to help the home manage the spread of COVID-19 and “stabilize the situation.”

As for other outbreaks, two more cases have been linked to an unnamed dental office in the region. That total now stands at eight.