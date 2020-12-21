Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Monday.

The number of cases in the region now sits at 5,103. Another person has died from COVID-19 complications, officials reported on Monday. To date, 143 people have died from the disease.

A total of resolved cases sits at 4,355, leaving 577 active cases in Waterloo Region. That's also a record number of active cases in the region, surpassing the previous record of 556 set on Dec. 2 and tied on Saturday.

There are 31 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. Four new outbreaks were declared on Monday, including Trinity Village LTC, St. Luke's LTC, Chartwell Queen's Square RH, and Lincoln Heights PS. An outbreak at Pinehaven Villages LTC has ended, according to officials.

The region said its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived on Monday. Scheduled clinics will begin on Tuesday.

Ontario reported 2,123 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the same day that Premier Doug Ford confirmed a province-wide lockdown starting on Dec. 26.

The lockdown will last for four weeks in southern Ontario.