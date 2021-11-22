Waterloo Region reports 98 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Health officials in the Region of Waterloo added another 98 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Monday's update includes 35 cases from Sunday, 25 from Saturday and 39 from Friday.

The latest cases bring the total number confirmed in the region to 20,706 to date, including 20,082 recoveries and 305 deaths. The number of active cases rose by 32 over the weekend, now sitting at 251.

There are 10 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including four in the ICU.

There are 11 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Another 50 cases screened as variants of concern over the weekend.

The breakdown of the 7,067 variant cases in the region is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,559 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

The region has administered 913,666 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Officials plan to open appointments to children between five and 11 starting Friday.

Of the eligible 12 and older population, 88.69 per cent have received one dose and 86.05 per cent are fully vaccinated. Vaccine percentages dropped Friday, due to changes in population data from the region.

Of the entire population, 77.02 per cent have one dose and 74.73 per cent have both doses.

Ontario reported 627 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after four days of new infection numbers in the 700s.

The seven-day average for new cases in the province has risen to 656, up from 573 this time last week.

The province has reported 612,318 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 596,753 recoveries and 9,968 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto