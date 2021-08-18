Waterloo Region reports another COVID-19-related death, 13 new cases

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 new cases of the disease.

Wednesday's cases bring the total number in the region to 18,699, including 18,272 recoveries. Active cases dropped by four to 133.

A total of 288 people have died in the region since the pandemic began.

The latest death was a man in his 90s.

There are 16 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in region hospitals, including 10 in the ICU.

There are four active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Another 1,551 vaccine doses were administered in the region on Tuesday, bringing that total to 803,586 jabs in arms to date. The dashboard shows 84.43 per cent of eligible residents over the age of 12 have received one dose, and 76.38 per cent are fully vaccinated.

No new cases were identified as variants of concern in Wednesday's update.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,124 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,425 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

270 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Ontario reported 485 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The province's seven-day rolling average has risen to 495, up from 332 last Wednesday. The positivity rate is 2.5 per cent.

To date, 556,920 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario, including 543,422 recoveries and 9,431 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto