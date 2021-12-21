Waterloo Region reports highest COVID-19 case count since January with 174 more

Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported the highest COVID-19 case count increase since January, adding 174 more.

The region's total number of cases only rose by 172 due to a data cleanup. To date, there have been 22,413 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including 21,208 recoveries and 312 deaths.

Active infections in the region increased by 77 on Tuesday, now sitting at 883.

There are 20 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including six in the ICU.

There are 18 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The breakdown of variants of concern is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,985 are the Delta variant

33 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

Testing partners have performed 667,815 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's positivity rate is 7.7 per cent, with a reproductive rate of 1.7.

The region has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 vaccines since rollout began, administering 1,004,848 doses to date. Of the eligible population over the age of five, 85.30 per cent have one dose and 79.89 per cent have both doses.

As for the whole population, 80.77 per cent are partially vaccinated and 75.69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there were 3,783 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. The province’s rolling seven-day average for new cases is now at 2,863, up from 1,328 last week and 940 two weeks ago.

Ontario’s positivity rate is at 9.7 per cent.

As of Tuesday, Ontario has reported 653,727 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 620,023 recoveries and 10,113 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto