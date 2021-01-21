Public health officials reported 125 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region on Thursday, the first time since Jan. 15 that new cases have been in the triple digits.

The latest update brings the total number of cases to 8,702, including 7,659 resolved cases. Officials also reported two more deaths on Thursday, bringing the region's death toll to 184.

There are 857 active cases in the region, six more than were reported the day before. Of those, 48 people are in hospital, including 15 who are in the ICU. On Wednesday, officials reported that there were 57 hospitalized cases and 16 people in the ICU.

The number of outbreaks also dropped on Thursday, from 41 to 38.

Across Ontario, public health officials reported 2,632 new cases of COVID-19, but officials noted that 102 of those cases were supposed to have been reported on Tuesday. They weren't added at the time because of a technical issue, officials said, but that issue has since been resolved.

Compared to last week, the province's seven-day average for the number of new cases reported daily has dropped by about 700 to 2,751.

Forty-six more people died of COVID-19, officials reported on Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 5,614.

There have been 247,564 lab-confirmed cases in the province since the start of the pandemic, including the deaths and 215,887 cases that have been resolved.