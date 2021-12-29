Waterloo Region reports more than 500 COVID-19 cases for first time

Health officials in Waterloo Region have reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began.

Another 517 cases were added in Wednesday's update. Of those cases, 487 were reported in the past 24 hours, while others were added to previous days' totals.

To date, Waterloo Region has reported 24,866 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including 22,005 recoveries and 313 deaths. Active cases increased by 274 Wednesday, now sitting at 2,496.

There are 24 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including eight in the ICU.

There are 22 active outbreaks in the region.

Here's a breakdown of variants of concern in the region:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

4,036 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

72 have been identified as the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant

There have been 1,058,813 vaccine doses administered in Waterloo Region to date, including 129,753 third doses. Of the population aged five and older, 85.84 per cent has one dose and 80.18 per cent has two doses. As for the entire population, 81.27 per cent has one dose and 76.02 per cent has both doses.

Ontario reported a record-breaking 10,436 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average for new cases in the province is now 9,183, up from 3,520 last year and 1,514 two weeks ago.

The province's positivity rate is at 26.9 per cent.

Of the cases logged Wednesday, 8,221 were in fully vaccinated individuals, while 1,514 were found in unvaccinated individuals. At least 425 cases were logged in those who are partially vaccinated and 276 were in those with an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 725,841 lab-confirmed cases have been reported in Ontario to date, including 638,678 recoveries and 10,171 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto