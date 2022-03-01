Waterloo Region reports one new COVID-19-related death, 30 people in hospital
Waterloo Region health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The deceased is a man in his 70s.
According to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard there were 30 people with the disease in local hospitals on Tuesday – that number is unchanged since Monday and represents the lowest count registered so far in 2022. Thirteen of those patients are in ICU.
The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings fell by two from Monday to Tuesday. Four of those outbreaks are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities. Another four are in hospitals and the remaining three are in long-term care/retirement homes.
Forty new lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total on Tuesday. To date, since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,553 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, including 39,566 recoveries and 387 deaths.
Provincially, Ontario health officials are reported a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
The province has reported fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19 for the past three days.
