Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.

The latest deaths – a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s – bring the region's total death toll to 302 and mark the first COVID-19-related deaths in more than two weeks.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 19,939 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,528 resolved infections and 107 active cases.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, half are among youth 19 or younger. One new cases was confirmed in a youth between the ages of 10 and 19 and three new cases were logged among children nine or younger.

Another 2,212 COVID-19 tests have been processed since Friday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 611,520. As of Tuesday, the region's positivity rate sits at 1.2 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent on Friday. The reproductive rate of the virus currently sits at 0.9.

Hospitalizations decreased by one in the past day, down to six. There are three people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Active outbreaks remain unchanged in the last 24 hours, still sitting at four.

One more case was identified as the Delta variant in Tuesday's update.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,615 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,106 are the Delta variant

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

On Monday, 879 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region. Health partners have now administered 885,951 total doses since the vaccine rollout began.

Among the region's eligible population, 86.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 90.36 per cent have received at least one dose.

More than 74 per cent of the region's total population is fully vaccinated and 77.81 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, 328 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is now down to 407 compared to 525 one week ago.

With files from CTV Toronto.