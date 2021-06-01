Waterloo Region residents aged 80+ concerned about canceling second dose appointment before rebooking

Some Waterloo Region residents aged 80 and over are concerned about the process to book an earlier appointment for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

At a Committee on the Whole meeting on Tuesday morning, some regional councillors said there were concerns that people needed to cancel their appointment for a second dose before they're given the option to get the vaccine at an earlier date. People in the 80+ age group said they're concerned they might be left in limbo, since the system gives them a message saying they'll be contacted within a few weeks with their new appointment date.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang acknowledged the concerns at the meeting, saying she would bring them to public health.

REOPENING PLAN

Councillors also discussed Ontario's reopening plan. Right now, businesses have their eyes set on June 14. However, councillors said they've heard from many people that there's still a lot of confusion and they aren't sure how to prepare.

The stay-at-home order will expire on Wednesday.

"Even if the stay-at-home order is lifted, the emergency brake will still stay in effect," Dr. Wang told the meeting. "Really, the only change is individuals won't have to stay at home except for essential reasons. The other restrictions currently in place for businesses and other organizations would remain the same."

Under the measures, outdoor gatherings are capped at a maximum of five people, and indoor gatherings are still illegal.

Essential retail can operate at 25 per cent capacity. Non-essential retail and indoor and outdoor dining service remains off-limits.