Waterloo region residents looking for cost-effective cool down measures as sweltering conditions continue

As a relentless heat wave continues to sweep across southern Ontario, bringing with it hot and humid air, some Waterloo region residents are turning to local pools or conservation areas to cool off.

But what is the most cost-effective way to cool down?

Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event, which started Tuesday, will stretch into Thursday with daily highs in the high 20s to low 30s forecasted and humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s.

"Overnight there won't be much relief," said Trudy Kidd, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

OPTING FOR A DIP IN THE POOL

For kids enjoying their first week of summer vacation, the pool is providing the perfect escape from the heat.

“I like that there’s pools nearby so we can go swimming,” one child told CTV News.

Kitchener has four outdoor pools — two are free while two charge admission.

Patrick King, manager of aquatics with the City of Kitchener, said both Idlewood and Wilson community pools are open and free to use.

While Harry Class Pool and Kiwanis cost about ten bucks for an adult, and $6.55 for kids and seniors for the day.

“We plan ahead, knowing the kids are gonna be home from school in the summertime, so we make sure we factor it into our budget,” one parent said.

Anyone looking to go for a dip can drop in during operating hours.

“It was basically just throw a bunch of stuff into a bag, and head over here and just hope we can get in, and we did! And, it’s working out great so far,” Kitchener resident Leah Zister said.

Those looking to beat the heat may want to plan ahead, as there are capacity limits for the pools.

“You can still book ahead if you want to guarantee a spot because the pools do get busy,” said King.

Meanwhile in Waterloo, Moses Springer Pool is open for a cost, but the slides are currently down.

Both the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex Swimplex and the outdoor pool at Moses Springer Community Centre are open and have daily public swims, lane swims and waterfit classes.

“Our splash pads at Waterloo Park West and Albert McCormick Community Centre are both open and free to use,” a city spokesperson said in an email.

Adding, the city is currently working on plans for some new neighbourhood splash pads, which should be ready for next summer.

The walking loop at RIM Park or the walking and running tracks at WMRC are open and available for an indoor option for movement as well as the lobby areas which are welcoming cool spaces to use.

CONSERVATION AREAS OFFER RELIEF FROM HEAT

Others opted to spend the day at the lake in one of the many conservation areas in Waterloo region.

Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) offers a number of locations to swim for a cost.

“[It’s] $8 per adult, $3.50 for children and $6.50 for persons with disabilities or seniors,” Justin Behling, Shade’s Mills park superintendent said.

“[It] costs about 25 bucks for the entire family and kids and seniors are inexpensive. So, that’s really great as opposed to other places where you have to spend like $100 per day for admission,” a parent told CTV News.

Like at city pools, Shade’s Mills fills up quickly on hot, sunny days — especially on weekends and holidays.

To ensure there’s space before making the drive out, the GRCA offers capacity updates for all locations online.

“It’s real-time, so once we hit 75 per cent of our capacity, it will turn to yellow, and once we close it’ll turn to red. We do reassess at 4:30 p.m., and we’ll make an assessment at that time whether we can reopen,” said Behling.

HOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE HEAT

Regular hydration is the number one tip from health professionals when temperatures spike.

“Staying away from things like caffeine or alcohol, really getting that water into the system,” said Brandie Bevis with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The region is promoting health checks during extreme heat events like this one.

This online checklist offers guidance for in-person and virtual assessments that anyone can complete.

“Things to watch out for heat-related illness is if you’re feeling faint, if you’re feeling confused… and heat-related illness can start as heat exhaustion and can develop into heat stroke,” Bevis explained.

This is the first summer the region has had cooling centres open daily, not just when heat warnings are in place.

Community centres and libraries are some of the spaces being offered. A full list is available here.

Explore the map below for information on splash pads in Kitchener-Waterloo.