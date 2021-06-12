Waterloo Region residents take advantage of relaxed restrictions with more outdoor exercise

Now that Ontario is in Step 1 of their reopening plan, more outdoor activities are available to Waterloo Region residents.

The Sweat Box in Kitchener was one of many outdoor fitness classes across the province that was back in session this weekend with up to 10 participants.

“I haven’t stopped smiling since [Friday],” said co-owner Christine Steiniger. “It was wonderful.

“There’s something to be said about in-person training that you don’t get on Zoom, and as much as we had a great time doing that, we want to be in person.”

Some members say they’ve missed seeing each other and that it’s a totally different experience to work out together.

“If I’m hustling, the person next to me seems to be trying their best also,” said Jonnie Diebolt.

The outdoor pool at Moses Springer in Waterloo is also one of many amenities now open.

“Once everything started reopening we figured to get the kids out and burn off all that pent up energy from being cooped up inside and cool off a bit,” said Alisha Cormier.

The pool reached maximum capacity on Saturday afternoon of 110, even though it can usually hold up to 500.

Steve Scherrer, manager of the city’s recreation facilities, says they’re hoping to offer just more than public swims this year.

“Lane swims are scheduled, we will be conducting summer swim lessons here in a very small capacity and group environment, as well as aqua fit,” he said.

The City of Cambridge reopened its three outdoor pools on Friday with a 25 per cent capacity for splash and leisure swims.

The City of Kitchener will reopen its four pools with the same reduced capacity on Monday.