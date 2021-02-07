Some residents of Waterloo Region say the plans for Stage Two of the LRT, which would have routes going from Fairway Mall to downtown Galt, has its share of issues.

The Region of Waterloo is currently inviting residents to share their thoughts on the project, but are closing the current round of feedback in less than a week.

They're hoping to focus these discussion on the environmental impact of the proposed route, but some Cambridge residents still have concerns about the route itself and how it will impact those who live in the city as well as the traffic there.

"If you live anywhere in Preston, you will be impacted by the LRT," said Lee Ann Mitchell of the Preston Residents Group.

Traffic, local businesses, and heritage homes are a few areas that will be affected by the proposed LRT route, but according to Mitchell, green space is not on this list.

"It comes through behind the linear train across the Speed River," she said. "It's still an untouched sensitive area of Preston and the Grand River watershed."

The Preston Residents Group has been heavily involved in the project since its inception and say they still have concerns about the 18 kilometre route that would travel across two rivers.

The line would begin at the existing Fairway stop in Kitchener and run through Sportsworld, Preston, Pinebush, and make its way to downtown Cambridge with a total of eight stops.

The stop on Eagle Street is one of the main points of concern the group has with the proposed route. The area is already busy, and they fear it would be heavily congested both during and after construction.

"We've seen when there's an accident along the 401, it literally is gridlock," said Terry Mycyk with the Preston Residents Group. "The traffic will back up all the way down King Street."

There are also worries about the impact to heritage homes.

"There will be some land that is required," said Tom Galloway, Region of Waterloo councillor. "Some full taking of properties and then partial taking of others."

The online survey for residents to weigh in on the proposed route closes Friday.

"It's focused on issues of provincial importance, so natural heritage, cultural heritage, and archaeological issues," said project manager Matthew O'Neil. "So any comments you may have about those issues."

The public review process comes one step ahead of submitting provincial and federal funding applications.

The whole project is currently pegged at $1.3 billion with construction expected to start in 2028.