Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as 162 more cases were resolved, bringing the total number of active cases down for the third day in a row.

There have now been 8,401 cases in the region, including 7,314 resolved cases and 181 deaths.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 905 active cases in the region. That's the lowest the active case count has been since Jan. 11.

While the number of new and active cases have been lower over the last few days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been on the rise.

The region's dashboard shows that there are 49 people in hospital—an increase of seven from the day before—including 16 people who are in the ICU. The number of ICU patients dropped by three from Sunday to Monday.

Public health officials also reported two more outbreaks on Monday, bringing the active number to 48.

The outbreak at Chartwell Clair Hills retirement home was declared over, but officials declared new ones at Stirling Heights long-term care home, Golden Years long-term care home and St. Mary's General Hospital's 3 East Unit.

NEW COVID-19 CASES DROP ACROSS ONTARIO

It was a similar story across the province on Monday as the province reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials reported 2,578 new cases on Monday after most days in January so far saw increases of at least 2,900 cases. The latest casenumbers come amid a slump in testing in Ontario. There were just 40,301 COVID-19 tests processed the previous day, pushing the province’s positivity rate higher to 6.6 per cent.

Ontario as a whole has had240,364 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That number includes 5,433 deaths and 206,310 recoveries.