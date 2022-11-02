Waterloo region’s average home sale price posts larger gain in October

The average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region saw its biggest monthly increase in the past several months in October, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).

On Wednesday, the association said average sale prices - across all categories - ticked up 1.6 per cent in October from September.

Previous data from WRAR showed a 0.1 per cent increase in August, following a 0.2 per cent decline in July and 4.9 per cent decline in June.

The newest data brings the average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region to $763,630, an increase of just under $11,000 from September.

But despite the monthly increase, year-over-year values were still down. WRAR said average prices were down 8.4 per cent compared to October of 2021.

“While there is uncertainty in the minds of consumers about current market conditions, one thing is for certain, Waterloo region’s housing supply remains one of the tightest in the country,” said Megan Bell, President of WRAR, in a news release. “Buyers may be on the sidelines for now due to affordability, but the underlying demand for housing remains strong.”

October 2022 average sale prices broken down by dwelling types from WRAR are as follows:

The average price of a detached home was $860,568. This represents a 10.6 per cent decrease from October 2021 and a decrease of 0.3 per cent compared to September 2022.

The average sale price for a townhouse was $635,197. This represents a 9.0 per cent decrease from October 2021 and a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared to September 2022.

The average sale price for an apartment-style condominium was $488,277. This represents an increase of 3.9 per cent from October 2021 and an increase of 7.3 per cent compared to September 2022.

The average sale price for a semi was $624,999. This represents a decrease of 10.8 per cent compared to October 2021 and a decrease of 1.9 per cent compared to September 2022.

SALES SLOWING

The number of dwellings sold in Waterloo region continued to slide in October with 491 residential homes sold last month through the Multiple Listing Service System.

According to WRAR, this represents a decrease of 39.7 per cent compared to October 2021 and 36.2 per cent below the previous 5-year average for the month.

“Unsurprisingly, the pace of home sales continued to slow in October after the Bank of Canada’s sixth straight interest rate hike in September,” said Bell. “Faced with higher borrowing costs, some buyers have had to re-assess what they can afford. As these buyers get moved to the sidelines, sellers question if now is the best possible time to sell.”

In comparison, WRAR’s data shows 518 residential homes were sold in September, while 659 residential homes were sold in August.