Waterloo Region's daily case count exceeds 100 for the first time since April

For the first time in nearly eight months, Waterloo Region's daily case count has exceeded 100 new infections.

The latest dashboard update logged 121 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of the new infections, 118 are linked to the past day and three are from a previous reporting period.

For the third straight day, officials confirmed a COVID-related death, bringing the region's total to 312. Public health confirmed the latest death was a woman in her 90s.

Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed 21,755 total cases since the pandemic began, including 20,856 resolved and 582 active infections.

Of the latest data, 13 cases are among children aged nine or younger, 25 are in the 10 to 19 age group and 19 are in those in their 20s.

Health officials confirmed four new outbreaks in the latest update, growing the region's total to 21. The update includes a new outbreak at a hockey-related sport and fitness facility, wiht four cases.

An outbreak related to the Hespeler Minor Hockey Association, which was declared on Dec. 13, has grown to 16 cases. An outbreak declared the same day at the Cambridge Roadrunners Girls Hockey Association is now at 26 cases, the dashboard shows.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain unchanged since Wednesday. There are currently 12 people receiving care in a local hospital and four in an area ICU.

Another 25 cases were linked to variants of concern, with 21 connected to the Delta strain and four confirmed as the Omicron variant.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,933 are the Delta variant

9 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

A total of 972,172 vaccines have been administered in Waterloo Region.

Of the eligible population aged five and older, 79.78 per cent is fully vaccinated and 84.92 per cent has gotten one dose.

The latest update shows 75.57 per cent of the region's entire population is fully immunized and 75.57 per cent has received one shot.

Ontario logged 2,421 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest single-day case count in seven months.

According to the province, 758 of the infections reported Thursday are in people who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 1,530 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 133 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

In total, the province has reported 639,341 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 615,174 resolved infections and 10,102 deaths.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average currently stands at 1,674 as per CTV Toronto, up from 1,055 the previous week.