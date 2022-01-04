Waterloo Region's HQ now a temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A section of Waterloo Region’s main government building has been temporarily transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in a push to get as many third doses into the arms of residents.
A spokesperson told CTV Monday morning the temporary clinic is set up in the cafeteria area.
The Region of Waterloo has teamed up with Hourglass HR to run the daily clinic at 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
Hourglass HR is a recruiting and staffing firm that has provided staff to help administer more than 2,000 additional third doses per week.
“We appreciate this opportunity to partner with Hourglass HR and their capacity to operate and staff the regional vaccination clinic at 150 Frederick Street seven days a week,” said Vickie Murray, lead for the vaccine rollout in Waterloo Region, in a media release.
The regional vaccination clinic started Monday, and will run for the months of January and February.
“We are thankful for the support of our nurses and team members who set up this clinic during the holiday season so it would be operational this week,” added Jonathan Cohen, Managing Director of Hourglass HR, in the release.
The 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinic is by appointment only.
-
Line-up for rapid tests at WLU in Waterloo, but some concerned about effectivenessAbout 500 residents wrapped around Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis Hall Wednesday morning for another round of the rapid antigen test handout by the province.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Ministry of Health to provide updateAn update on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, and other relevant data will be released by the B.C. Ministry of Health on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Six more COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals WednesdayOttawa Public Health is reporting six more people in the hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Police investigate theft of signed Sidney Crosby jersey, Barrie teen chargedPolice arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey.
-
FSIN optimistic following announcement of landmark federal child welfare settlementThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is optimistic following the federal government's unveiling of its $40-billion agreement in principle to compensate First Nations children and their families for the harm caused by an underfunded child welfare system.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.