Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes

Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.

The region's largest mass vaccination clinic opened its doors to the public for the last time at 11:30 a.m. It will close at 6:30 p.m.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we have done here," said clinic manager Lisa Anstey. "It has been an incredible journey."

The clinic opened in March of 2021 and has administrated 333,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since then.

'YOU CAN TELL THEY HAVE DONE SOMETHING GOOD FOR THE WORLD'

The last huddle included an Indigenous closing ceremony by the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC).

“The look in people’s eyes in the circle, you can tell they have done something good for the world," said Myeengun Henry a Traditional Healer with SOAHAC. "There’s nothing better than that, feeling a part of all nations coming together and feeling like there’s accomplishment."

At its peak, approximately 600 people worked at the site housed inside a former Rona store on Pinebush Road. Some of the staff included retired healthcare professionals, students and temporarily laid-off service industry workers. There were also about 200 volunteers.

'I JUST FELT LIKE I COULDN'T STAY HOME'

Patto Bambury, a registered nurse of 44 years, retired in 2019. But the pandemic inspired her to get back to work. She started administering vaccinations the clinic at Grand River Hospital opened in December 2020. Bambury then moved to the Pinebush when the clinic relocated.

“I just felt like I couldn’t stay at home. That I needed to do something to help out in the community,” Bambury said. “There were lots of tears this morning as we realized it was our last day to come together.”

Bambury admitted there were a lot of ups and downs especially last year with vaccine shortages.

“Up to 3,000 clients a day were coming through. There were long lineups for people. Long waits,” said Bambury.

Staff said it wasn’t always easy but they navigated the hard times as a team.

"To be able to serve and support the community during such a tough time as the pandemic has truly been our honour," said Anstey who described Wednesday as "bittersweet."

The Pinebush clinic is run by the Grand River Hospital in partnership with the Region of Waterloo.

The lease expires at Pinebush in June. COVID-19 vaccines will still be offered at other clinics, pharmacies and doctors' offices. More information is availble here.

This morning marked the last COVID-19 vaccine administered at the Pinebush Vaccination Clinic! A huge thank you to the entire team of staff, physicians & volunteers for their outstanding dedication to keeping our community safe! pic.twitter.com/vu56eRtquy