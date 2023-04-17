Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter set to open later this month

The Region of Waterloo says its new outdoor shelter on Erb’s Road is expected to open in late April.

Construction was supposed to wrap up mid-month but council was informed at the beginning of April that the project was delayed and the opening date would have to be pushed back.

The Erb’s Road site will have 50 individual cabins for those experiencing homelessness. The region said each will have a bed, desk, chair and a small fridge. Cabins will also be equipped with electricity, heating and cooling systems.

According to the region’s website, there will be a main community building where residents have access to a common space, kitchen, washrooms and laundry services.

The site, which will be managed by The Working Centre, will be staffed 24-hours a day and will offer mental health and addiction supports, as well as services to help residents find permanent housing.