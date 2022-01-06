Waterloo Region's thriving tech sector a legacy of BlackBerry's success

BlackBerry may have ended service for its legacy devices, but the Waterloo tech giant’s past success is being credited for inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and thriving tech sector.

On Tuesday, the company pulled the infrastructure for its devices using BB10 and BlackBerry OS – a move that prompted Kitchener’s mayor to hold a video tribute which included a lineup of the company’s phones produced over the years.

“I have been a diehard supporter from day one,” said Berry Vrbanovic. “I remember when former mayor Carl Zehr first got his BlackBerry 850 pager with a keyboard and we were all so envious.”

Vrbanovic points to the company – first known as Research In Motion (RIM) – as an integral part of Waterloo Region’s status as a tech hub in Canada, with several former BlackBerry employees going on to create new companies.

“Vidyard, Desire2Learn and so many other companies and so, therefore it continues to play an important role in our local economy,” said Vrbanovic.

Tech expert, and host of the radio show Tech Talk, Marc Saltzman credits the company for putting Waterloo Region on the map as it relates to the tech industry by creating the multi-billion-dollar smartphone market.

“It’s like standing on the shoulders of greatness kind of thing and I hope BlackBerry gets the credit they deserve,” said Saltzman. “In terms of cultural significance, especially to the region, inspiring not dozens but thousands of start-ups locally.”

According to the Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation (Waterloo EDC), the Toronto-Waterloo corridor is the second largest tech cluster in North America – and also one of the fastest growing.

Figures from Communitech, a local tech incubator, show the tech labour force has grown by 40 per cent from 2015 to 2020 in the region alone.

Vrbanovic adds the sector accounts for about 20 per cent of the employment in the local economy.

NEW THINKING

Dave Caputo, the CEO of Trusscore and chair of the board at Communitech, credits BlackBerry for allowing local entrepreneurs to think bigger.

“RIM, and eventually BlackBerry, I’ll say BlackBerry 1.0, taught us to boldly challenge ourselves, to think globally,” said Caputo.

His company is looking to disrupt the drywall market with an eco-friendly alternative.

Caputo says companies like his are part of a diversified tech industry that has grown beyond being represented by a single giant.

“We’re always going to be really, really strong in software but, I think just below that surface you’re going to see incredible hardware companies, incredible sensor companies, incredible health sciences companies,” said Caputo.

There are more than 500 tech start-ups in the region currently and Caputo adds investment in the local sector is only growing.

The most recent data from Communitech shows venture capital reached an all-time high of $469 million in 2020.

“The idea of the tech sector going somewhere, I don’t think that concept will exist in our lifetimes,” said Caputo.

For BlackBerry fans like Vrbanovic, not all good things can last forever; and that’s why people have drawers and attics.

“I will keep them probably because there’s nostalgia attached to them,” he said. “They’re really part of our community’s story.”