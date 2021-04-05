Waterloo Region's top doc 'not planning' to close in-person learning at schools

Waterloo Region's top doctor said she's "not planning" to shut down in-person learning at local schools.

In an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said "given our overall COVID-19 situation in the region at this time," she doesn't plan to issue a Section 22 order to shutdown schools.

"We are however monitoring our local situation closely and will take additional actions as required," a statement from Dr. Wang said in part.

Schools in Peel Region were ordered to close as of April 6 as COVID-19 cases surge in that area. Students in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga will move to online learning until at least April 18.

Spring break is still expected to go ahead across Ontario on April 12.

A statement from Waterloo Region's Catholic school board said there were no plans to move to virtual learning between now and April break.

CTV Kitchener reached out to the Waterloo Region District School Board for a comment, but didn't receive a response before 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said school closures are "an area of active discussion."