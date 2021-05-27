Waterloo Region scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 12-17

People between 12 and 17 years old will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Friday in Waterloo Region.

In a news release, officials said people in that age group, along with family members 12 and older in the same household, will receive a notification inviting them to book a vaccine.

People between 12 and 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine in Canada approved for people under the age of 18.

Booking notifications will be sent to Waterloo Region residents who have pre-registered. The notification will also include information on booking for family members.

The Vaccine Distribution Task Force has opened appointments for this age group so they can get their first dose before the end of June.

Pfizer vaccines are available at:

Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic, Smart Centres, 66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge

The Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic, 435 The Boardwalk, Medical Centre 2,

Suite 106, Waterloo

Health Sciences Campus Vaccination Clinic, 10 Victoria Street South, Kitchener

New Vision Family Health Team Vaccination Clinic, 421 Greenbrook Drive, Kitchener

Wellesley Vaccination Clinic, 3710 Nafziger Drive, Unit A, Wellesley

Youths between 12 and 17 will also be eligible for a shortened second dose interval so they will be fully vaccinated before returning to school in September. Family members not in that age range will remain on the usual four-month interval, officials said.

Anyone who hasn't pre-registered is asked to complete the form on the region's website.

The region also reminded people outside of the 12 to 17 age group that it may take four to six weeks to receive an invitation to book an appointment. Invitations are sent out in order of eligibility.

Residents should book their appointments as soon as they are invited to do so to ensure all spots are filled. Regional officials encourage checking all clinic locations for open appointments.