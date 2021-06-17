Waterloo Region schools hosting first-dose vaccine pop-up clinics for youth next week

The Waterloo Region Vaccine Task Force is hosting clinics at schools across the region next week for youth and their families to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Youth aged 12 to 17 and family members they live with can book first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the clinics, which run from June 22 to 26.

Appointments are required and the clinics are not taking walk-ins. Daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available.

To book an appointment, email youthclinics@regionofwaterloo.ca with your name, contact information and preferred clinic location. Staff will call those who request an appointment within 48 hours to complete the booking process.

The clinics are located at:

Grand River Collegiate Institute, 175 India Rd., Kitchener

Southwood Secondary School, 30 Southwood Dr., Cambridge

Huron Heights Secondary School, 1825 Strasburg Rd., Kitchener

The school clinics will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved in Canada for children as young as 12.