More students across southwestern Ontario returned to classrooms on Monday, including in Waterloo Region, where schools reopened for the first time since the Christmas break.

It was a busy morning at Elizabeth Ziegler Public School as students returned to class after five weeks of distance learning.

All students in Ontario began 2021 with online learning as part of the latest provincial shutdown.

On Monday, most regions reopened schools with the exception of some Toronto-area school boards.

Some school boards, like those in London, reopened their doors to students last week.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said safety measures like screening and targeted testing are in place.

But some parents and teachers have expressed concerns over how the measures will be enforced.