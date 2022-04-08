Waterloo Region seeing a small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Region of Waterloo has seen a small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as infections continue to rise here and across the province.

As of Friday, there were 43 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals and six in intensive care. Compare that to one week ago, when there were 33 people in hospital and four in the ICU.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in Waterloo Region rose to 20%. That's an increase of 1 % since April 1, and 5% since March 25.

The online dashboard showed 20 active outbreaks in the region, four more than last Friday. Public health said 10 outbreaks have been declared in congregate settings, two in hospitals, and eight in long-term care or retirement homes.

No new deaths were reported in Waterloo Region this week. The total remains unchanged at 402.

As for the region's vaccination efforts, the number of people aged five and up with at least one dose now stands at 89%, with 86% having received two doses, and 55% with three or more shots.

The province has officially entered a sixth wave of the pandemic, with wastewater data from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Table showing nearly every region is dealing with a rise in cases.

COVID-19 ACROSS ONTARIO

Ontario's health officials reported 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, with 166 patients in intensive care.

They added that 45% of patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital were admitted due to the virus, while the remainder tested positive after they arrived for an unrelated reason. In the ICU, 64% were admitted with COVID-19 while the 36% tested positive for the virus after being admitted.

Officials added ten new deaths to the provincial total on Friday. They said six of the deaths occurred within the last 30 days, while the other four happened more than a month ago. That brings the total number of deaths to in Ontario to 12,537 since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 4,295 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but health officials said that number was a significant underestimation due to testing backlogs and limitations.