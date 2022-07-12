Waterloo region sees spike in major injuries from motorcycle accidents

The number of motorcycle collisions resulting in major injuries increased by 60 per cent this year, according to Waterloo regional police.

Waterloo regional police said they have responded to 31 motorcycle-involved collisions this year, eight of which resulted in major injuries.

Of the 31 collisions, 15 have occurred since June 1. Six of those resulted in major injuries.

The number of collisions in 2022 is comparable to 2021, police said.

“Collisions involving motorcycles can often be tragic and life-changing events, not only for the riders involved, but the drivers of the other vehicles involved as well,” said Scott Griffiths, staff sergeant with WRPS traffic services unit. “It is vitally important that we watch out for each other on the road and drive in a manner that helps reduce these types of collisions.”

Police said the following tips can help keep the road safe:

Share the road and give motorcycles extra space.

Look twice before changing lanes.

Be seen - do your best to stay out of a driver's blind spot.

Ensure your vehicle has proper brakes and lighting.

Utilize all the required safety equipment, including helmets and seat belts.

Stay alert and avoid distractions that take your mind off driving or your eyes off the road.

• Be ready to yield as a motorcycle is often closer than it seems. Remember, it can be hard to tell how fast they are travelling.