Waterloo Region soccer fans cheering on Canada to make World Cup
There's been a certain air of excitement at Edelweiss Tavern recently, as the Canadian men's national soccer team is on the cusp of making history.
The Kitchener establishment was packed Thursday night with fans watching the team in their World Cup qualifying match.
While a win would have secured them a place in the tournament for the first time since 1986, and only the second time ever, Canada dropped their first round match to Costa Rica.
Leading up to the defeat, fans were anticipating a victory.
"Tonight's super huge," one patron said. "It'd be massive for Canada and I can't wait for the celebration to begin."
Canada was sitting on top of the CONCACAF qualifying group that featured teams from North and Central America as well as the Caribbean.
Up until Thursday, they had yet to be beaten in the qualifying round.
"It's been 40 years in the making," said Joshua Morschauser of The Voyageurs, the official fan group of team Canada soccer. "It's just so special."
With reporting by CTV Kitchener's Jeff Pickel
