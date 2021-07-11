Waterloo Region soccer fans out in rainy weather to watch EURO Cup championship

Soccer fans were out at patios across Waterloo Region despite the rainy weather to watch Italy beat England in the EURO Cup championship game.

At Morty’s Pub in Waterloo, fans were under coverage on the patio for the Sunday afternoon match.

“It’s been a great day aside from the weather, but fortunately we have coverage under our tents and a couple of TVs,” said co-owner Jay Taylor. “My heart goes out to other places that have to deal with this weather. Hopefully in a week we’ll be inside.”

Nigel Lee was one of many England fans on the patio taking in the big match.

“When I came here in 1958 my home team Bolton won the FA Cup, and I’ve been a big English fan ever since,” he said.

Down King Street in Kitchener, the city’s biggest outdoor TV at Bobby O’Brien’s had plenty of eyes on it too.

“The feel, if I could sum it up, is community,” said server Joshua Warren. “The amount of support England has at this bar right now is unbelievable.”

Ashley Garner is another England fan on the patio, and only moved to Canada four years ago.

“Personally speaking it’s probably one of the most significant events of my entire life,” she said. “I can’t describe it in words. It means more than anything.”

Stuart Lincoln Shelley is another England fan who says he’s just happy to be out and feeling a sense of normalcy.

“Right now I feel there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of energy amongst the fans out here,” he said.

While the patios seemed to be dominated by viewers rooting for England, Sofi Manno was proud to be one of the few fans out cheering for the eventual winning team.

“I think I am the only Italian fan here,” she said. “Seems pretty skewed towards England, but I’m still having a really good time.”