Waterloo region students on par with provincial EQAO results

Students in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are performing on par with the provincial averages in writing, reading and math, according to the latest results from the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO).

Last year was the first time students participated in the EQAO assessments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we know we have work to do, we are really proud of what students and staff have accomplished during these unprecedented times,” said jeewan chanicka, WRDSB director of education in a news release. “These results help us better understand where WRDSB students currently are and some of the work we must undertake to help students catch up. We remain committed to improving the achievement and well-being of all our students and look forward to further unpacking this data alongside other relevant information with the goal of best-preparing students for the world they are going into.”

According to the results posted by EQAO, Grade 3 students fell below the provincial average in all three categories, albeit with results just one or two percentage points below the provincial average.

In math, 58 per cent met or surpassed the provincial standard, while across the province 59 per cent achieved this feat.

In writing, 63 per cent of local Grade 3 students met or surpassed the standard, while provincially 65 per cent met or surpassed the standard.

When it comes to reading, 72 per cent met or surpassed the standard, and in Ontario, the average was 73 per cent.

When it comes to Grade 6 students at WRDSB, the results show the students were on par or above the provincial average

In math, 49 per cent met or surpassed the provincial standard in the WRDSB, while the provincial average was 47 per cent.

Reading results shows local students were on par with the provincial average of 85 per cent.

In writing, local Grade 6 students’ results show 85 per cent met or surpassed the provincial standard, while the provincial average was 84 per cent.

Local Grade 9 students were one percentage point under the provincial average of 52 per cent, with 51 per cent meeting or surpassing the provincial standard.

Local Grade 10 students taking The Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) beat the provincial average by three percentage points with 85 per cent of students in the WRDSB meeting or surpassing the provincial standard. The provincial average was 82 per cent.

The school board said this is the first time its Grade 10 students have surpassed the provincial average on the OSSLT.