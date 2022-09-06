Waterloo region students return to the classroom without most COVID-19 restrictions
Students returning to the classroom on Tuesday were met with eased COVID-19 restrictions, a markedly different return to school since the start of the pandemic.
Words of encouragement were written on the blacktop and sidewalk at Oak Creek Public School as students walked through the doors for the first time.
Local dignitaries were on hand to offer a few words and take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the region’s newest public school.
Some students arrived at school, still not sure who their teacher would be due to a cyber-incident earlier this summer.
At Oak Creek Public School, students lined up according to their last name so they could find out which classroom they would be in. They then went to the back of the school to find their teacher, who was holding up a sign.
Students who spoke to CTV News said they were excited, but some were also a bit nervous.
The province has not mandated masks in schools, but staff and students can wear them if they choose. On Tuesday morning, there were a few people wearing masks, but a majority were not.
Extracurricular activities are expected to return this year, and schools hope to allow visitors back into the building.
-
'I really don't know how we're going to recover': Vancouver Island junior football team hit with $50K equipment theftMounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after thieves broke into the equipment storage room of the Vancouver Island Raiders junior football team and made off with an estimated $50,000 in gear.
-
Vandalism forces Gatineau, Que. secondary school to suspend classesClasses at a Gatineau, Que. high school have been temporarily suspended after someone broke in over the long weekend and started a fire.
-
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: surveyMost Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
Local real estate market sees 'soft landing' in August: LSTARFewer homes were sold in London-St. Thomas during the month of August, signaling what LSTAR calls a “soft landing” for the region. The average price of a home in London-St. Thomas dropped slightly from $667,323 in July to $648,036 in August.
-
Canada provides $1.4 billion in deal with B.C. First Nation for 3,000 rental homesThe federal government is providing a $1.4-billion loan to a Vancouver First Nation to build 3,000 homes on land that was once an ancient village that was burned and expropriated a century ago.
-
Fifth suspect arrested after alleged assaults posted to social mediaWindsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after alleged assaults were posted on social media.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 14-year-oldOttawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
Why isn't Canada getting the same COVID-19 booster as the U.S.? Here's what B.C. officials say about bivalent vaccinesAn updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming to B.C. for a fall booster program and local health officials explained Tuesday how the new combination will offer improved protection from the disease.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports clubRock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.