Students in Waterloo Region will switch to online learning in January due to a province-wide lockdown starting on Boxing Day.

Elementary and high schools in southern Ontario will be closed until mid-January.

"Online learning is terrible because it's harder to learn, you're behind a screen, sometimes it feels like you're not learning anything at all," Grade 11 student Neil Fischer said.

Premier Doug Ford said the government is asking students and staff to stay home a bit longer in the new year.

"(It) will help ensure we do what's needed to control the spread," Ford said.

Fischer said he's not looking forward to the return to virtual learning, but understands it will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Elementary students will return to the classroom on Jan. 11. High schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 25.

"I'm so fed up," Neil's mother, Elaine, said. "I just want my kids at school, I feel like they're safer at school."

Daycares will remain open during the lockdown for infant, toddler and preschool programs. Before- and after-school care at elementary schools will stay closed until Jan. 11. Emergency child care will be available for front-line workers in that time period.

"The government has recognized that child care is an essential service and that those essential workers need child care in order to be able to go to work," said Lori Prospero, executive director of Owl Child Care. "On the one hand, it doesn't surprise me. But, I think there are also a lot of additional questions and details underneath that need to be worked out."

The YMCA of Three Rivers officials said they're excited to learn they can stay open.

"We are proud to continue safely serving families in our communities, as we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic," a statement said in part.

Post-secondary schools will continue virtual learning through the winter semester. The University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University said on-campus residences will stay open for students during the lockdown.