A blowing snow advisory is in effect for the Region of Waterloo and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Friday morning saying these types of advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow, or poor visibility to 800 metres or less, for at least three hours.

The agency says poor visibility and blowing snow is expected to last throughout day and into the night.

They say a strong low pressure system is forecasted to track across northeastern Ontario Friday with winds strengthening throughout the day. Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to develop Friday morning.

However, the agency says conditions are expected to improve Saturday morning as the winds ease.

A winter weather travel advisory also remained in effect Friday morning, but was lifted around 9 a.m.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.

They are asking motorists to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Guelph police said they responded to two collisions before 2 a.m. Friday due to snowy conditions. The first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Ferndale Avenue when a private snow plow hit a utility pole. The 19-year-old driver was charged with careless driving, but there were no injuries reported.

A half hour later, police were called to a two-vehicle crash at Laird Road and Southgate Drive. Police said one driver lost control and crossed the centre line, hitting another vehicle. The vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries. The driver who crossed the line was charged with careless driving.

The areas under the advisories include northern Wellington County, Perth County and the Region of Waterloo.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have all declared snow events starting at midnight Thursday and are asking residents to move parked vehicles so crews can clear the roads.

Good morning, @CityKitchener! A reminder that a snow event has been in effect since midnight. Plows have been addressing main roads & bus routes overnight - full plow operation commenced at 7am today. Please drive extra safely this AM.

