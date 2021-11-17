Waterloo Region to implement 5 recommendations from anti-racism task force

Waterloo Region plans to implement five recommendations to make the region a more inclusive place to work.

Regional council approved the plan at the Wednesday night meeting. It comes after the region’s Anti-Racism Advisory Working Group delivered its recommendations to council October 20th, to help with the implementation of an Anti-Racism Plan.

A census will be launched to understand the diversity among staff and leadership. Staff will actively seek out lived experienced and Indigenous knowledge.

Since the region does not provide mental health services, it will work with partners to create an alternative crisis-mental health response service. It will also advocate to the provincial government for more supports.

“The Region will work with partners in Ontario health teams, with our local mental health service providers, with community organizations and the Waterloo Region Police Service to facilitate the exploration of the design and launch of an alternative crisis mental health response service in Waterloo Region,” said Bruce Lauckner, Chief Administrative Officer for the Region of Waterloo.

Council also approved the continuation of funding Indigenous-led organizations as it works to deliver on its commitment to reconciliation and improve the wellbeing of Indigenous residents.

The fourth recommendation includes launching a consultation process with Indigenous community members to better understand what space is needed to support ceremony, gathering and program delivery.

Finally, the region will create a Director of Reconciliation role. The director will report directly to the CAO.

“I have no doubt that implementing the recommendations will have a tremendous positive impact on our staff, as well as local residents,” said Lauckner.

Paying for the census, the new director role and supporting Indigenous-led organizations can be funded through the Region’s Strategic Equity Investment Fund.

Funding for mental health supports and Indigenous ceremonial space will need to be discussed and approved by council at a later time.

“It was a unanimous decision by this council recognizing that we needed to do better, but we also recognize that we want it to be led by the community and I think these recommendations from the advisory committee are outstanding,” said Karen Redman, Regional Chair.

No timelines have been set, but quarterly updates will be brought to council.