Waterloo region under severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, toonie-size hail and heavy rain are possible in Waterloo region this afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, the weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.

“Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms,” Environment Canada says in the alert.

Stratford, London and Goderich, along with Huron, Perth, Middlesex and Lambton counties are also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

The national weather agency says scattered storms are moving across southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon ahead of a coming cold front.

Weather watches and warnings have been issued for a large swath of the province from Sarnia to Ottawa.