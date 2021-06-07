Waterloo Region vigil to honour Muslim family killed in 'targeted' attack in London, Ont.

A vigil is planned in Waterloo Region on Tuesday night in remembrance of the Muslim family killed in a "targeted" attack in London, Ont.

The Coalition of Muslin Women, Kitchener-Waterloo, is planning the virtual vigil in the wake of the killings of four Muslim people that police called "a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate."

Four pedestrians, all from the same family, were killed after man hit them with his truck. A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

"The Muslim community in London and Waterloo region are shocked and rattled," reads a statement from the Coalition of Muslim Women. "It is a difficult time for the community, who already experience many aggressions because of their faith."

The statement continues: "Our hearts go out to the family who were targeted and killed only because they were Muslims."

The coalition says it has scheduled a series of townhall meetings with Waterloo regional police and members of the Muslim community to address issues of hate crimes and community safety.

The first meeting is set for July 13.

The coalition also engages in counter hate incidents through an online reporting system, reportinghate.ca.

Community members wishing to attend the virtual vigil, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., can email mifrah.abid@cmw-kw.org to register.