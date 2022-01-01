Waterloo Region welcomes first babies of 2022
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tegan Versolatto
The newest Waterloo Region resident came into the world early New Year's morning at Grand River Hospital.
Lucas Renaud Schlueter is the region's first newborn of 2022, born at 12:38 a.m.
Lucas weighed-in at 8lb. 5oz, joining parents Jesse and Shelby and 2-year-old sister Scarlett.
At Cambridge Memorial Hospital, the New Year's baby was Ezra Silva, born at 4:20 a.m. weighing 9lb. 7oz.
"Very grateful and blessed to have another healthy baby," Ezra's mother Jessica Aivaliotis told CTV News. "The final one! Our family is complete. I can't wait for the kids at home to meet him."
Ezra's parents said he came a couple days after the due date, but delivery was a pretty smooth process and they were excited to welcome Ezra into the world.
