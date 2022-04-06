Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth vaccine rollout

The Region of Waterloo is ready to start administering second COVID-19 boosters to those aged 60 and older.

Health officials say anyone in the newly-eligible group can get their shot as soon as Thursday.

In Waterloo Region, that would include approximately 70,000 people.

"This booster really aims to bring that immunity back up in people at highest risk of disease as we head into another wave," said Kelly Grindrod, at the University of Waterloo's School of Pharmacy.

The province announced Wednesday that it was going ahead with a fourth COVID-19 vaccine. First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, as well as their non-Indigenous household members over the age of 18, are also eligible.

"We have capacity, based on past waves, to be able to serve everyone regionally who wants their vaccine," said David Aoki, the director of infectious disease for the region's public health department.

The provincial announcement comes just a week after the Pinebush clinic closed in Cambridge, which was the largest vaccination site in the region.

Officials don't expect it to reopen for second boosters.

"We have opened up two other sites in Cambridge that we will use to help provide support for this," said Aoki. "One is our Beechwood site and the other is our Christopher site."

Other available options include mobile immunization buses, pharmacies and doctor's offices.

Appointments are not needed and walk-ins are welcome.

"We really want to reduce as many barriers as possible," said Aoki.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, meanwhile, said appointments are still required for anyone in that area who wants to get their fourth shot.

"We have expanded appointments all across our area," said Dr. Nicola Mercer, the WDG medical officer of health. "They will be in the same places people have gone already and have had previous doses."

Dr. Mercer is also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get their second booster, saying it’s the best protection against the virus as Ontario enters the sixth wave of the pandemic.