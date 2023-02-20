Waterloo regional council to consider shaving $1 million off police budget

Less than two weeks after his motion to send the proposed Waterloo regional police budget back for review narrowly failed, Coun. Rob Deutschmann is set to present a new effort to lower the amount of money the region gives the police service this year.

In a notice of motion on Wednesday’s budget committee meeting agenda, Deutschmann asks council to shave $1 million off the $214 million proposed police budget.

The proposed budget represents an $18 million increase over what the force received last year and would allow it to hire 19 more officers. The service currently has a complement of around 820 officers.

Deutschmann’s reasoning is because the new officers’ salaries are factored into the budget beginning Jan. 1, but they won’t be hired until at least April 1, approving the proposed budget as is will leave the service with a $1 million surplus.

Policing makes up the largest single piece of the Region of Waterloo’s operating budget, with around 32 cents from every dollar residents pay the region in property taxes funding the police service.

Approving the proposed $214 million police budget would result in a 7.2 per cent increase to that portion of the property tax bill and see the average home pay an additional $50 for policing in 2023.

According to Deutschmann, bringing the budget down to $213 million would result in a 6.7 per cent increase.

Barring any extensions, Wednesday will be region’s final 2023 budget meeting with councillors scheduled to give the spending plan final approval and set the property tax rate for 2023.