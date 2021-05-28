Waterloo regional police arrest 16 people, seize roughly $190K in illegal drugs

Around $190,000 worth of drugs have been seized and 16 people have been arrested in connection to a trafficking investigation by Waterloo regional police.

The investigation into an organized group in Waterloo Region was first started six months ago and is ongoing.

On May 20, regional police conducted 15 search warrants across the area and say they seized the following items:

1,706 grams of suspected cocaine

78 grams of suspected fentanyl

Two grams of suspected meth

64 suspected Oxycodone pills

132 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana

Six grams of suspected heroin

149 grams of suspected cutting agent

Suspected THC oil and indicia of trafficking THC pens

One loaded prohibited handgun with ammunition

Replica handgun

Scales, packaging, indicia of use and trafficking

Suspected stolen liquor

Fraudulent identification

Around $100,000 Canadian currency

Ten motor vehicles as offence related property

Police say of the 16 people arrested, all are from Waterloo Region, 15 are men between the ages of 20-26, and one is a young person.

They’ve been charged with 52 offences that include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and weapons offences.